Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After missing last season due to a knee injury, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has not skipped a beat through the first four games this year. The 25-year-old now has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Note — Sutton rolled his ankle during practice Friday and is going to be questionable to play in Week 5 vs. the Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

This season, Sutton has been one of Teddy Bridgewater’s primary targets on offense. The 6-foot-4 receiver already has 18 receptions (28 targets) for 257 yards, but still no touchdowns. In last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sutton only had three receptions for 47 yards, despite being targeted eight times.

The former SMU standout has one 100-yard receiving game under his belt, which happened in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9 recs (12 targets) for 159 yards). He’ll now gear up to play the Steelers’ defense, who have not been great at defending the pass. Pittsburgh has allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers and an incredible 29.2 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Broncos this week, Sutton needs to be starting in fantasy as long as he’s active. He and Tim Patrick should have some opportunities to make some plays against the Steelers.