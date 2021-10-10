Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos hope to recover from a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Pittsburgh is going through a three-game losing streak and will be fired up about this game, so the Broncos will have their work cut out for them. Teddy Bridgewater’s availability is unclear as he is still in concussion protocol.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams was Denver’s second-round pick and is the eventual successor to Melvin Gordon. He’s already carving out a role this season as the team leans on the ground game and is showing he’s pretty good. Williams has 186 yards and one touchdown through four games, but the biggest development right now is him getting almost the same amount of touches as Gordon. The rookie looks like a great pick already.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is in fringe flex territory. His usage is good but his ceiling as a fantasy player is naturally capped by Gordon’s presence. The rookie likely won’t be a huge fantasy asset until next season, so keep him on your roster if you’re in dynasty or keeper formats. Playing him against the Steelers comes with some big risks and there are likely better options elsewhere. Williams can be a flex, but Gordon is the superior play every week until the Broncos change the way they approach the run game.