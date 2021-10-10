Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos as part of the NFL’s Week 5 Sunday slate. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle to find scoring, but can the potential return of Chase Claypool give the offense some much-needed juice in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Not much has gone right for Big Ben and the Steelers’ offense through four games this season. Poor play and injuries have hampered them, but better health could ease the pain going forward. Chase Claypool was last seen in Week 3 as he caught nine passes for 96 yards against the Bengals. He missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury but has returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant in Friday’s practice. Claypool does not carry an injury designation for Week 5 and is expected to play against the Broncos.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There aren’t many options to throw the ball to in this Steelers offense, and the offense hasn’t been good as a whole. However, that doesn’t mean you should shy away from Claypool, who is averaging almost 10 targets per game on the season. He should see a similar volume in his return to the field this week against Denver and should have good fantasy production. Start him.