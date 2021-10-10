Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been a consistent force for an offense that has otherwise struggled early on in the 2021 season.

Through quarterback inconsistencies and the presence of two other Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts, Johnson has put up solid numbers for the Black and Yellow this season. With a tough test against a talented Denver Broncos secondary this week, can he keep it up?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson returned from missing Week 3 with a knee injury and was a bright spot in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Packers last Sunday. He ended up catching nine of 13 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the setback.

The knee injury certainly didn’t affect his participation as he was on the field for 92% of the team’s offensive snaps. That’s another positive sign for fantasy managers who have him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Denver’s pass defense is near the top of the league but Johnson has proven to be a reliable, go-to guy for the diminishing Ben Roethlisberger. Just from the sheer volume of targets he’ll receive, you have to start him.