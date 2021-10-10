JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has been fighting through a rib injury for the last few weeks and didn’t make much of an impact in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Green Packers last Sunday.

Returning to full participation status in practice on Thursday, he will be good to go this week when the Steelers welcome the Denver Broncos to Heinz Field. How will the viral video star receiver fare from a fantasy perspective against one of the league’s best pass defenses?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster had just two catches for 11 yards in last week’s loss, effectively being rendered a non-factor. He did command eight targets, however, so that shows that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is still looking for him.

Juju’s numbers are way down this year as he’s only gone over 50 yards once this season and has yet to pull down a receiving touchdown. Some would chalk it up to the diminishing talent of Roethlisberger, but it hasn’t been good for JSS’ fantasy managers

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although they’ve played some of the weaker opponents in the NFL to start the season, Denver has been one of the best pass defenses in the NFL this year. They’ve held opposing quarterbacks to just a 54.2 completion percentage on 142 pass attempts.

That doesn’t bode well for Juju, who’s still working his way back to being 100%. Sit him for this week.