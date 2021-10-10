Najee Harris start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Running back Najee Harris has 34 targets through four games. I want that to sink in. He has 34 targets through four games so far this season. For reference, there are only 16 wide receivers in the league that have more targets than Harris does. Whether this is a commentary on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense or the talent of Harris remains to be seen, but Harris is at ht every least carving out a role for himself in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris got out to a rough start for his NFL career totaling 49 yards in Week 1 and only 5.4 fantasy points. Since then, he has had at least five targets per game, including 19 targets in Week 3. Harris has yet to top 62 rushing yards in a game, but at least he found the endzone on the ground in Week 4. Overall, Harris comes in as the RB7 in half-PPR scoring formats. This week, he takes on the Denver Broncos that are allowing only eight fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is the fewest in the NFL. It’s a tough matchup, but with this emergence in the passing game, he can still be trusted.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Najee Harris this week.