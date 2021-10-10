Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a rough go of things against the Green Bay Packers in their 27-17 loss last Sunday afternoon. The longtime Steel City signal-caller had some production but was ultimately rendered ineffective and the conversations about how he should’ve retired last year are only ratcheting up in Pittsburgh.

The team welcomes the 3-1 Denver Broncos to Heinz Field this Sunday, so what are the fantasy prospects for the two-time Super Bowl champion in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger completed 26-of-40 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the loss last Sunday night. He was also sacked twice and lost a fumble in the setback.

One of the main critiques of antsy Steelers fans wanting to see him retire is his declining arm strength as he’s only averaging 6.1 yards per attempt this season. It stunts his ability to fully utilize the talented trio of wide receivers he has.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Steelers are playing against statistically one of the pass defenses in the NFL in the Broncos on Sunday. Denver is yielding opposing quarterbacks to a league-best 54.2 completion percentage and has given up just 791 yards and three touchdowns through the air. That doesn’t bode well for Big Ben, who you should sit for Week 5.