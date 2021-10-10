TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson has been in the upper echelon of fantasy TE options this season, but enters Sunday’s matchup at the Minnesota Vikings with a cloud of uncertainty.

Hock has been hamstrung with a knee injury all week, missing practice on Wednesday and returning to practice as a limited participant on Thursday. Head coach Dan Campbell intimated that there’s a “chance” that he could play on Sunday, but that doesn’t sound all too encouraging.

With Hockenson effectively a game time decision for the NFC North battle, what should you do with him in fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

After a dip in production against Baltimore two weeks ago, Hockenson had a semi-productive outing in last week’s loss to the Bears. He caught four passes for 42 but was targeted eight times, so that’s encouraging for him moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers should obviously keep close eye on his situation up until game time. Elite tight ends are at a premium this year so if you have him and he turns out ready to go, start him.