Quintez Cephus start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Despite the team’s 0-4 start, the Detroit Lions offense hasn’t been a total fantasy wasteland. Because they’re chasing points in garbage time so often, it gives receivers like Quintez Cephus some fantasy football appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus caught four passes on five targets last week for a total of 83 yards — a season-high for him. In the first two games of the season, he scored touchdowns in both. The only week he’s been completely off the radar was Week 3 when he had just one catch for eight yards. The Lions take on the Vikings this week, a team that’s given up more than 700 yards and six touchdowns to opposing wide receivers. Cephus isn’t going to get the looks that tight end TJ Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift do in this offense, but he makes a decent, low-ceiling flex option for fantasy rosters this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Quintez Cephus