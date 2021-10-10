Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond had a big week, seemingly out of nowhere, last Sunday. He scored his team’s only two touchdowns in their fourth loss of the year, and was one of the more popular waiver wire additions in fantasy football leagues this week. But can we trust last week’s results enough to put him in the lineup for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond caught three passes on six targets last week for 46 yards and his two scores. Those were his first touchdowns of the season. The week before that, he was targeted a season-high 10 times, catching six for 68 yards. That’s 16 targets over the last two compared to six over the first two, which is enough to make you think he could at least do something again this week to be worth a spot in your lineup.

His yardage totals aren’t great for the number of catches he’s had, part of which is a Jared Goff issue. The Lions offense is constantly chasing points, and this week’s game against the Vikings shouldn’t be any different. It’s always risky for fantasy to chase the bit players on teams like that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Raymond has some upside, but he’s a volatile producer. He’s not a bad flex option, but you can probably do better.