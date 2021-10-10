Jared Goff start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions lost their fourth game in a row, continuing their abysmal start to the season as the Chicago Bears took them down with a 24-14 final score in Week 4. Detroit remains winless, going 0-4 through the first four weeks as they still search for that first win. They’ll head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff threw 24-for-38 for 299 yards and two touchdowns while the Lions offense couldn’t do much more than that against a tough Chicago defense. Goff still had a solid performance despite the loss, but it still wasn’t much for fantasy managers to be excited about. His 63 percent completion rate was the lowest of the season so far as he continues to prove that he can put in good performances for the Lions as a veteran QB, even if the team can’t even snag a win. From a fantasy standpoint, his output isn’t enough to land him on most radars until the Lions can start putting together some more comprehensive offensive performances.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jared Goff in Week 5 against a tough Minnesota Vikings team. His Week 4 performance was better than Week 3, but still not good enough to earn a starting spot especially in single-QB leagues.