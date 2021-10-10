Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke has performed admirably in relief of injured starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick went down with an injury in Week 1 and is going to still be missing a number of weeks recovering. Heinicke is going to have his hands full in this matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Entering into this week, Heinicke is the overall QB15, but he has shown some really admirable performances. Most recently, Heinicke was the QB5 and has put up at least 23 points per game since Week 2. In Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, Heinicke threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 43 more yards on the ground. This week, he faces a Saints defense that is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. With teammates, Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic banged up with injuries this week, Heinicke is on the fringe of stability this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Due to the matchup, sit Heinicke this week.