Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

When former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Saints were needing a new tight end. All signs were pointing to Adam Trautman taking on a larger role in the offseason and expectations were high for the young tight end to be fantasy relevant this year. That hasn’t quite panned out so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Heading into Week 5, Trautman does have the fifth-most targets on the team, but that is only seven targets. With those seven targets, Trautman has caught four of them for just 21 yards. He has 21 yards on the season and hasn’t found the endzone. Woof. He ranks as the overall TE63 and based on his lack of usage shouldn’t be anywhere near your fantasy roster at this point. He is only in his second season so if you are in a dynasty league maybe hold onto him, but for redraft, he has three receiving yards total in the last three games. Drop him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t start him and don’t even roster him in redraft leagues.