OJ Howard, Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is out once again with fractured ribs, and fantasy managers are wondering whether OJ Howard or Cameron Brate are worth inserting into their lineups ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins.

With Gronkowski ruled out for last week’s victory over the New England Patriots, neither No. 2 tight end was able to replicate the production Gronkowski brings to this offense. Brate saw a decent number of targets with six, but he finished with just two receptions for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Howard had just one pass thrown his way, and he had zero catches. Miami allowed a combined four receptions for 66 yards with two touchdowns to Indianapolis Colts tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle last weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brate is the tight end you would want of these two options, but he is a No. 2 tight end for fantasy purposes. He could’ve been in for a bigger fantasy day last weekend as Tom Brady looked his way in the red zone, so that may continue. Howard is not usable no matter the league.