Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a forgettable start to the season that validated some training camp fantasy football takes, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has rebounded nicely. He’s still not close to one of the few elite options at the position, but he’s been consistent enough to have real weekly fantasy football appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki led the Dolphins with five receptions in last week’s loss to the Colts. His six targets were second on the team. He came away with 57 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The week before that, he was targeted 12 times, catching 10 for a season high 86 yards.

The Dolphins are on the road against the Buccaneers this week, a tough outing for sure. But Gesicki’s been consistent enough lately, even with Miami’s offense hobbled, that he’s worth a spot in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Gesicki. Keep an eye on WR DeVante Parker’s status. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and may sit out. If that’s the case, it makes Gesicki and even stronger play.