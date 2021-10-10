DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After three so-so outings, Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, last week, had something more akin to an outing you might expect from a No. 1 receiver of his talent. The question for fantasy football managers holding out hope is whether or not he can do it again this week in a tougher game against the Buccaneers.

Update — Parker popped up on the injury report on Friday and is a game-time decision. Be sure to monitor his status during inactives on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

Parker saw nine targets and came away with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, his first score of the season. He’s consistently had four or five catches every week this season, but the other stats haven’t been there to boost his fantasy value. Part of the problem is Miami’s saddled with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, which is going to be a serious limitation on the passing game.

Another factor to watch with Parker this week is his injury status. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, something that’s been an issue all season. He should play, but make sure.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Parker is still worth a spot in your lineup this week, in a flex role or one of the backend receiver spots if he’s active. Be careful, however, since hamstrings can be tricky. There’s a risk of re-injury if Parker plays.