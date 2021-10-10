Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a down week in last week’s outing against the Colts. Of course, it’s not all his fault. The Dolphins are saddled with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and an offense stuck in neutral. This week the Dolphins and Waddle have a tall order against the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

A week after getting a season high 13 targets, Waddle got just four looks last week. He caught three of those for 33 yards. He caught 12 of those targets the week before that, but came up with just 58 yards. Those are disappointing numbers for a guy with his speed and playmaking ability.

Last week, Waddle was a distant second fiddle to DeVante Parker. The biggest problem for Waddle’s fantasy value right now is Brissett. That’s going to weigh him down for one more week until Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to return. Still, his outlook is a little better this week since the Dolphins lost Will Fuller again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle’s the kind of player who could break out for a big one, so he’s still worth a WR3 or flex spot in your fantasy lineup. Keep an eye on DeVante Parker’s status for this week. He’s a game-time call due to hamstring soreness. If Parker sits, Waddle gets a boost as the top wideout option for Miami.