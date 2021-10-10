Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Is Malcolm Brown the main running back for the Miami Dolphins now? It sure looked like it last week, but with Miami’s backfield in a state of confusion and the offense not very good in general, Brown has little fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

Brown had a season-high eight carries last week, but he only posted 23 rushing yards. Still, those were the best on the team in that outing, a loss to the Colts. He out-touched Myles Gaskin in that one too, who saw his touches fall right off a cliff in that one.

Miami’s not finding itself in very favorable situations to run the ball much this season. That’s going to be an even bigger problem against the Bucs this week. So between the confusion over who’s the team’s RB1 and tough matchup, you can avoid Brown in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stay away from Malcolm Brown and anyone else in Miami’s backfield this week.