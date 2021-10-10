Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins backfield as already confusing enough, but after Week 3, it looked like Myles Gaskin had an edge over the rest of the running backs and some limited appeal in fantasy football. But last week he was the odd man out, putting a big question mark over his fantasy football usefulness heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin had just three yards on two rushing attempts against the Colts last week. He also didn’t see a single target in the passing game, one week after getting six looks. After having an edge as a contributor in the passing game he watch both Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed catch passes and carry the ball more than he did.

Miami couldn’t get much going on the ground anyway last week, and it’s not going to get much easier against the Bucs. And now with the backfield situation muddled, Gaskin’s way more risk than reward in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Myles Gaskin.