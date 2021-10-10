Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Jacoby Brissett is still under center for the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa, their usual starting quarterback, is out for at least another week with broken ribs. Brissett and the Phins have a tough task on tap for Week 5, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett had a solid outing last week against the Colts. He threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, adding eight rushing yards on three attempts. He even averaged more than five yards per throw for the first time this season. But those scores both came in garbage time, with the Colts well ahead.

It’s going to be tougher sledding against the Bucs, who are holding opposing quarterbacks to just over 22 fantasy points per game this season, one of the league’s best marks. Brissett is nothing more than a backup with a low ceiling and not much floor to speak of.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Jacoby Brissett on the waiver wire this week. It’s also worth noting WR DeVante Parker popped up on the injury report with hamstring soreness and is a GTD.