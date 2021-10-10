Tom Brady start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tom Brady will move on from one of the most-anticipated regular season games in the league’s history as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Here’s a look at what to do if Brady is on your fantasy roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady did not play his best game last weekend as he completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass or turn the ball over against the New England Patriots. Tampa Bay missed tight end Rob Gronkowski in the red zone, and the Buccaneers were fortunate to leave Sunday night’s game with a victory. Brady will go up against the Dolphins secondary, which ranks No. 17 in passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brady is a No. 1 quarterback this weekend from a fantasy perspective as a top-five play despite Gronkowski likely to be out once again. Roll with Brady this weekend if you have him on the roster.