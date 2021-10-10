Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette took control of the backfield against the New England Patriots last weekend, and that’s certainly a good sign for fantasy managers moving forward as he goes up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

With Giovani Bernard out with a knee injury last week, Fournette rushed the ball 20 times for 91 yards and caught three of five targets for 47 receiving yards. He out-carried Ronald Jones II, who is the only player other than Tom Brady credited with an attempt, and had just six carries. The coaching staff certainly trusts Fournette more than Jones, and the work in the passing game is encouraging. Bernard returned to practice on a limited basis this week and if he’s forced to sit out, Fournette should be in for a big day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fournette is a low-end running back No. 2 from a fantasy perspective so if he is on your fantasy roster, he is probably going to be in your starting lineup.