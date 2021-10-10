Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II did not see the field all that much in last weekend’s game against the New England Patriots, and fantasy managers should be concerned moving forward. He will get a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Jones salvaged his fantasy day with a touchdown, but he carried the ball just six times for 25 yards, while Leonard Fournette finished with 20 rushing attempts and had five passes thrown his way. The concerning part of Jones’ lack of usage is Giovani Bernard was out for this game, and he still didn’t see many touches. The Buccaneers will go up against a Miami defense, which ranks No. 27 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a No. 5 running back at best, and it’s very difficult for fantasy managers to to trust him when he is averaging just 5.3 rushing attempts per game with a total of 77 yards on the ground this season.