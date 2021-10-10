Gio Bernard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tamba Bay offense will look to bounce back from a below-average Week 4 performance in New England as they return home in Week 5 to take on the Miami Dolphins. Will the return of Gio Bernard be the key to getting the Buccaneers' offense back on track?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Gio Bernard

Gio Bernard is listed as “questionable” ahead of Week 5’s game against Miami, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians mentioned on Friday that Bernard looks fine. Whether that means Bernard will play or not Sunday is unknown, but it’s good news for his chances. Bernard will return to his role as Tampa’s pass-catching back, most recently hauling in nine catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. He’ll face a Dolphins defense that has struggled this season to defend the pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gio Bernard will need to be heavily relied upon in the passing game and might need to score a touchdown to be fantasy-relevant in Week 5. He has yet to record a carry through three games, and there’s no reason to think he’ll see any this week as the third running back option. He has low-end FLEX potential in PPR leagues, but he’s a “sit” candidate otherwise.