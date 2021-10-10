Mike Evans start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has seen double-digit targets over the past two weeks and played well against the New England Patriots last weekend but was held out of the end zone. He will go up against the Miami Dolphins defense at home in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans got off to a hot start against the Patriots with 55 receiving yards in the first half, but they contained him better in the second half. He caught seven of 12 passes for 75 yards, all of which led the Buccaneers in Sunday’s victory. Evans has gone for at least 75 receiving yards in each of the last three games. Miami ranks No. 17 in passing yards per game allowed this season, and we’ll see if Evans will be able to create separation against their secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Evans is firmly entrenched as a No. 2 wide receiver from a fantasy perspective, so he should not be on the bench in many fantasy leagues this weekend.