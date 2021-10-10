Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaners wide receiver Chris Godwin had his worst performance of the season statistically against the New England Patriots, and he will look to turn things around against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin caught three of five targets that went his way for 55 yards and was held out of the end zone against New England. With so many talented pass catchers on the roster, games like this are going to happen as Mike Evans and Antonio Brown both caught seven receptions, which didn’t leave a lot of room for Godwin when Tom Brady completed just 22 passes. Miami ranks No. 17 defensively in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Godwin is a low-end wide receiver No. 2 this weekend and should be in most fantasy lineups despite an off week. He is set up for a nice bounce-back week on Sunday assuming the target numbers go up.