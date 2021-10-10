Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown could’ve had a much better night last weekend against the New England Patriots. Still, he saw plenty of balls thrown his way, and that’s an encouraging sign for fantasy managers wondering what to do with him against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Brown caught seven of 11 targets that went his way against New England for 63 yards but did not score a touchdown. Tom Brady went his way twice on deep balls late in the game, but both passes fell incomplete. Brown missed Week 3’s game while being on the COVID list, and he was the main beneficiary of Rob Gronkowski out of the lineup on Sunday night, so check the injury reports to see whether the tight end will return to the field this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown is a low-end wide receiver No. 3 from a fantasy perspective this weekend, and his best performances are difficult to predict especially with how many talented pass catchers are in this offense.