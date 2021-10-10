 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Justin Herbert ahead of the Chargers Week 5 matchup against the Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes during a 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Coming off of his Rookie of the Year campaign, Herbert has wasted little time showing why he won the award. While his football production hasn’t directly translated to fantasy points so far, Herbert has looked great for the Los Angeles Chargers and is a big reason why the team is 3-1 and atop the AFC West.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert heads into Week 5 as the overall QB14 in fantasy this year. I’m surprised it isn’t higher because it just feels like he is playing really well. Herbert has two games with fewer than 20 fantasy points and two games with more than 20 fantasy points. The latter is the last two games he has played so at least he has some theoretical momentum going into this one. The Cleveland Browns are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game which is about 18 points per game. This would be an average game for Herbert so he will likely end up around there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a tougher matchup, still, roll with Herbert as your starting quarterback.

