Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Keenan Allen continues to be a PPR god but is putting together a solid fantasy season in standard leagues as well. Allen has been targeted at least eight times in every game the Los Angeles Chargers have played this season and he has either seven receptions or 100 yards receiving in each game. This week, he and the Chargers face a tough Cleveland Browns defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

The Browns are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. This presents a tough matchup for Allen and co., but so far this season Allen has been matchup proof. The biggest knock against Allen so far this year has been that he isn’t finding the endzone as often as he did last year. He is coming off of an eight touchdown season and he only has one through four games. If he can find the endzone more regularly, he will yet again be a stud wide receiver. In the short-term though, even with the Browns giving up only 183 passing yards per game (third-fewest) I still like Allen in this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Keenan Allen.