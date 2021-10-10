Mike Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Mike Williams has been a welcome surprise for this Los Angeles Chargers offense. Williams always played a nice complementary role, but it seems like he and quarterback Justin Herbert really got on the same page in the offseason. Williams is currently tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns among wide receivers with four.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

From a fantasy football perspective, Williams had been on an absolute tear through the first three games of the season. He had 296 yards and four touchdowns through three games and was looking like he was ready for a breakout year. He still may have one, but his Week 4 performance saw him crash back to reality. Williams had one reception for 11 yards and a meager 1.6 fantasy points. He heads into the Week 5 game as the overall WR5 in half-PPR leagues. This week, Williams faces the Cleveland Browns defense that is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game this season. It will be a tough matchup, but Williams will be looking to bounce back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Williams this week even though the matchup is on the tougher side.