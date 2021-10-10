Jared Cook start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Veteran tight end Jared Cook signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. He was brought in to mentor their younger tight ends, but he has actually been putting together some solid outings for the team from a fantasy perspective. We are headed into Week 5 and Jared Cook is still a TE1 on the season so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

Coming in as the overall TE12 in half-PPR scoring formats, Cook is coming off of his best game of the season so far. In Week 4, he brought in six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. This was Cook’s first touchdown with the Chargers. The 13-year vet has 181 total receiving yards and one touchdown through the first four games of the season. This week, he takes on the Cleveland Browns defense who have been stingy to opposing tight ends. They are giving up seven fantasy points per game which is the 12th-fewest in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cook is a borderline start this week coming off of a great week, but ultimately I would suggest you sit Cook this week.