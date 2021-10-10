Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team will return to FedEx Field for a Week 5 home game against the New Orleans Saints. With a dramatic, come-from-behind win last week in Atlanta, Washington’s offense will face a tough Saints defense that is looking to rebound from a fourth-quarter collapse to the Giants. Can Antonio Gibson be the key in solving the New Orleans defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington POS Name

Antonio Gibson has ranged from “average” to “good” throughout the first four weeks of the season, having been held without a truly dominant RB1-worthy game. As it turns out, Gibson has been playing through a stress fracture in his shin, according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. The injury kept Gibson out of practice on Wednesday, but he returned on Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, leaving him questionable for Week 5 against the Saints. If he does give it a go on Sunday, he’ll have his work cut out for him against a New Orleans defense that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’ll need to keep an eye out for the injury report ahead of Sunday’s kickoff in order to determine if you should start Gibson. If he plays, Gibson should be started in fantasy leagues as he gives RB2 upside with enough volume to keep his floor relatively high. Obviously, bench him if he doesn’t suit up.