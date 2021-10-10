JD McKissic start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team backup running back JD McKissic had quite the 2020 season, increasing hope for the player for the 2021 season. Mcissic led the NFL in targets for a running back so even though he isn’t the starter, he had a defined role in this offense. With starting running back Antonio Gibson being slower out of the gate this year, McKissic has been able to maintain that usage.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic heads into Week 5 as the RB30 in half-PPR fantasy scoring formats. Primarily having his usage come in the receiving games ups his value in any sort of per reception league. While only having 15 rushing attempts on the season, McKissic has 14 targets and 12 receptions through the air which is where a lot of his value comes from. The New Orleans Saints have a better run defense than they do a pass defense, so this matchup would actually favor the role that McKissic plays. Plus, teammate Antonio Gibson is dealing with a shin injury. If Gibson misses the game this week, don’t expect McKissic to be the lead ball carrier. He will get an uptick in carries, but he will solidify a large receiving role.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start McKissic as a FLEX in leagues where running backs get any sort of boost for a reception.