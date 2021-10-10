Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Whether you want to call him F1 or if you want to call him “Scary Terry”, McLaurin has retained his role as the lead wide receiver for the Washington Football Team. He has a solid rapport with starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and has a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin heads into Week 5 as the overall WR6 in half-PPR scoring formats. It is interesting to note that McLaurin has alternated between exactly 8.2 fantasy point outings with over 22 fantasy point outings. In Week 1 and Week 3, McLaurin had exactly 62 receiving yards on four receptions in both games. Most recently in Week 4, McLaurin was targeted 13 times and brought in six of those for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year so he has a good matchup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start McLaurin.