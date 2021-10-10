 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Terry McLaurin ahead of the Washington Football Team Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

By TeddyRicketson
Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team takes a moment to collect himself after being hit on the previous play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Whether you want to call him F1 or if you want to call him “Scary Terry”, McLaurin has retained his role as the lead wide receiver for the Washington Football Team. He has a solid rapport with starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and has a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin heads into Week 5 as the overall WR6 in half-PPR scoring formats. It is interesting to note that McLaurin has alternated between exactly 8.2 fantasy point outings with over 22 fantasy point outings. In Week 1 and Week 3, McLaurin had exactly 62 receiving yards on four receptions in both games. Most recently in Week 4, McLaurin was targeted 13 times and brought in six of those for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this year so he has a good matchup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start McLaurin.

More From DraftKings Nation