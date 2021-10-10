Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team has a pretty well-rounded offense from a skill position player standpoint. Looking for a chance to bounce back from his team in Tennessee, wide receiver Adam Humphries signed with the Washington Football Team in free agency this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries does rank second in the Washington Football Team in targets, but there is a large gap between him and McLaurin who leads the team. Unfortunately for Humphries, even though he has 11 receptions, Humphries has only been able to turn that into 80 receiving yards. He hasn’t been able to find the endzone which has certainly taken a toll on his fantasy value. He enters the week as the overall WR98 with only 13.5 fantasy points through three games. Humphries is likely to have a game where he finds the endzone, but you can’t really bank on that with your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Humphries is too risky of a play. Sit him.