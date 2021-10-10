Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel reunited with his old coach by signing with the Washington Football Team in free agency in 2021. Samuel had been dealing with an injury so he has only been able to play in one game for his new team, but he had a decent debut from a usage standpoint.

Samuel did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but did get in a practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. He’ll look to improve on his workload this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, but will be a game-day decision when inactives come out at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel only had 19 yards receiving in his Week 4 debut with his new team, but he did bring in all four of his targets. The Washington Football Team could benefit from another receiver emerging and Samuel provides a lot of flexibility.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While there is hope for the rest of the season, sit Samuel this week as it is too early to tell what his exact role will be as he recovers from his injury.