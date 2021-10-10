Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Normally, when a starter goes down we automatically move their replacement up our rankings because they are assuredly stepping into more usage right? Starting tight end for the Washington Football Team Logan Thomas is expected to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the team’s Week 4 game. Backup tight end Rickey Seals-Jones should theoretically be the next man up for the tight end position so will he perform for your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones hasn’t had much of an impact on fantasy football this season. With a combined 11.3 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats, Seals-Jones heads into this Week 5 matchup as the TE34. Thomas was fourth on the team for targets so Seals-Jones will have some kind of role for the team, but he is going to be too risky of a play. The New Orleans Saints are giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends so no need to play Seals-Jones this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Seals-Jones.