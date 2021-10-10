How to watch Eagles vs. Panthers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers square off for an NFC matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. The game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be broadcasted on FOX.

The Eagles are coming off their third-straight loss of the season, following a 42-30 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia offense played its best game since their Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The defense, on the other hand, is leaving a lot to be desired after surrendering an average of 41.5 points in the previous two games.

Week 4 was just another day for the Chiefs, outclassing their opponent on the offensive side of the ball - racking up 471 total yards on just 63 plays . Patrick Mahomes went 24 of 30 through the air, and found his No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill 11 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles will have their hands full once again, as the 3-1 Panthers continue to impress with a balanced attack on a weekly basis. Sam Darnold has been unbelievable in his fourth campaign, boasting five passing touchdowns and five more on the ground.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Panthers -3.5, Eagles +3.5