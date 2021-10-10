How to watch Packers vs. Bengals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Packers, fresh off a three-game win streak, have come a long way since getting blown out by Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in Week 1. It appears Aaron Rodgers has returned to form, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will look to keep the momentum going against a Bengals team that gave up 21 points to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars last Thursday.

The Bengals, usually reliant on the running game, will need to implement a slightly different game plan with Samaje Perine taking over the lead backfield duties for the injured Joe Mixon. Prepare for the wideout trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to be Joe Burrow’s primary weapons in Week 5.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Packers vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: GB -160, CIN +140