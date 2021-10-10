How to watch Lions vs. Vikings NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Following a 14-7 defensive battle against the Cleveland Browns last week, the Vikings look to get back on the right path with their 1-3 record. For a team that can have a menacing offensive unit on their best day, it is becoming more and more disheartening that the same can’t be said about their offensive line - allowing Kirk Cousins to be pressured 18 times by the Browns. The Vikings should have a solid chance to put up points against the 0-4 Lions.

Desperate to find some rhythm this year, Detroit is ready to notch an NFC North win after being on the wrong end of a 24-14 game against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN -400, DET +300