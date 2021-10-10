How to watch Broncos vs. Steelers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After impressing in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 campaign, the Broncos came back down to earth. With Teddy Bridgewater forced to miss his first game of the season in concussion protocol, it was backup Drew Lock who had to face an intimidating Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 4. While Lock’s paltry numbers basically told the story of the entire offense, the fact that Lamar Jackson put together one of his best passing performances in recent memory only made matters worse for the Broncos. At the end of the day, their record stands firmly at 3-1, so how they fare in an away showdown on Pittsburgh’s home turf will give us a better outlook.

The Steelers are still picking up the pieces from their 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, where the QB play was also quite lopsided. Aaron Rodgers cruised for most of the affair with 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Ben Roethlisberger extended his streak to three games with at least one interception.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PIT -120, DEN +100