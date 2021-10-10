Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Through four games, Deonte Harris is the leading receiver for the New Orleans Saints in terms of targets, receptions and receiving yards. Unfortunately for Harris, being a team’s number one receiver doesn’t automatically launch you into fantasy relevancy. Harris has struggled to make big plays and the Saints just aren’t an efficient team on offense so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

Fantasy-wise, Harris heads into Week 5 as the WR59 overall in half-PPR scoring. Like other Saints position players, Harris benefitted from a large outing by Winston in Week 1 where the latter had five passing touchdowns. Harris brought in 72 yards and a touchdown that day and set expectations for the season pretty high. Unfortunately, those expectations fizzled pretty quickly. Harris has put up only 90 receiving yards through the team's last three games with no other trips to the endzone. Sure, his target share is nice, but even with eight targets in Week 4, Harris only had 7.7 total fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris is too unreliable for your offense. Sit him this week.