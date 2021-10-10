Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

With former New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook heading to sunny California, someone had to step into that role this season. No, I’m not counting positionally confused player Taysom Hill. Tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman have split tight at tight end this year with Jones taking the step forward as the more effective player.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson ranks as the TE19 on the season in half-PPR scoring formats largely due to a big game in Week 1. Johnson had two touchdown catches that week and added another this past week bringing his total to three so far for the season. Johnson has the fourth most targets on the Saints and has caught six of nine receptions. I think Juwan Johnson is a sneaky roster stash, but I’m not ready to put much confidence in him as my starting tight end.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Johnson for now.