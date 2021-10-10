Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway was the belle of the ball in the preseason and launched up fantasy analysts rankings with his performances. Well, the clock must have struck midnight because preseason Callaway has been nowhere to be found in the regular season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway has totaled 24.2 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring through the first four games of the season. This has him as the overall WR71. Callaway’s struggles have been linked with quarterback Jameis Winston also struggling. This week, they face a Washington Football Team defense that is giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL per game. This does bode well for the offense, but with fewer than nine fantasy points in three of four games this season, you aren’t going to be starting Callaway this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Callaway until he can become more consistent for your lineups.