Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

There was slight hope for the New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 1 when he threw for five touchdowns in his first game as the starter. The odd thing was that he did that while also throwing for fewer than 150 passing yards. Unfortunately, Winston’s success hasn’t been able to be consistent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston heads into this week as the overall QB21 in fantasy football. His 29 fantasy points in Week 1 were by far his highest as he has combined for 36 over the last three weeks. Yes, the Washington Football Team is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so the matchup is attractive. Unless you have brutal injuries at the quarterback position, I would look another way this week rather than rolling with Winston.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Winston this week even with the favorable matchup on paper.