Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Former number one overall pick is betting on himself yet again in 2021 and is playing for a new deal. While that is great and has translated to some exciting football games so far this season, it hasn’t made him relevant for fantasy football. The Cleveland Browns still are a run-first and run-often team and this limits the upside of Mayfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield ranks as the overall QB25 in fantasy football so far this season. He has yet to eclipse 18 fantasy points in a game and it is largely due to his inability to find the endzone. Mayfield has two touchdowns and two interceptions on the season through the air with another touchdown on the ground. This kind of production doesn’t translate well to fantasy success and it seems like Mayfield would only be fantasy relevant with a huge change in the Browns gameplan. I don’t see that happening while they are still winning football games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mayfield this week against the Los Angeles Chargers who are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.