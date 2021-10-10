Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best one-two punch at running back in the NFL. Starting running back Nick Chubb is a solid player in his own right, but the added benefit of receiving gives Kareem Hunt an extra edge in fantasy football. Hunt has already shown this year that he is a dual-threat running back and should be a weekly consideration for your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt heads into the Browns Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as the overall RB6 in half-PPR scoring formats. Yes, he is a pass-catching back which gives him a boost, but he has been a more efficient runner this year as well. Hunt has had either 15.6 fantasy points, 10 carries or three targets in each game this season. This usage is great and even in a tougher matchup against the Chargers, he should perform. The Bolts are giving up about 19 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so there should be enough work for Chubb and Hunt in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Hunt this week.