Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Odell Beckham Jr. has had an interesting season for the Cleveland Browns so far in 2021. He missed the first two games apparently still recovering from the injury he sustained last year. He was able to debut in Week 3 and he played in Week 4 so it looks like he is good to go. This week, he and the Browns face a Los Angeles Chargers defense giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had a nice season debut for the Browns in Week 3 catching five of nine targets for 77 yards. In Week 4, he still had seven targets which is good, but he was only able to bring in two of them for a measly 27 yards. The Browns are going to continue being a run-heavy team, but in tough matchups, Beckham will still be relied on in the game plan. The Chargers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers per week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham Jr. can be started as a FLEX this week in a tough matchup.