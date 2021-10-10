Browns WRs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

When Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry went on IR two weeks ago with an injured knee, the Browns were needing someone else to step up and fill his role. The Browns are already a run-first and run-heavy team, but there is a role to fill and someone would step up? Right?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WRs Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz

The leading candidates for filling in that Jarvis Landry role would be wide receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. On the season, Higgins is tied for fourth on the team with 10 targets followed by Schwartz with eight and Peoples-Jones with four. In their last game though, Higgins led the Browns with four receptions for 63 yards. If you have to pick one of these receivers to stash on your roster then Higgins would be the choice from his usage. However, facing a Los Angeles Chargers defense this week that is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, I would stay clear of this trio this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Higgins, Peoples-Jones and Schwartz this week.