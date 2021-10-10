Derek Carr start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been a portrait of consistency so far this season. In all four games, he’s thrown two touchdown passes, and until last week’s tilt against the Chargers, he had at least 380 passing yards to go with his scores. He leads the league in passing yards, and his eight touchdowns put him in a four-way tie for the fifth most. He’ll be looking to build on those numbers this week against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr had his worst game of the season last week against the Chargers. He finished that game with just 196 yards after completing 21 of 34 passing attempts. He got his two touchdowns, but he also threw his third pick of the season.

The Bears have been solid against quarterbacks so far this season. Chicago’s allowing an average of just over 17 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers, and they’ve given up eight passing touchdowns through four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s not an easy matchup, and it certainly caps Carr’s ceiling this week. However, he’s still a decent start in fantasy leagues this week.